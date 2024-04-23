Skip to Content
News

Police clear out a migrant camp in central Paris. Activists say it’s a pre-Olympics sweep

By
Published 2:51 AM

By JADE LE DELEY and NICOLAS GARRIGA
Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French police have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River. It’s the latest operation in what aid groups call a campaign of “social cleansing” ahead of the Summer Olympics. Around 30 teenage boys and young men from West Africa were awakened by police officers and urged to pack their tents and belongings. The operation came days after police carried out a large-scale eviction at France’s biggest squatter camp. Such evictions happen every spring. But aid groups say these efforts are intensifying ahead of the Olympics. Paris police say the operation was carried out for security reasons.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content