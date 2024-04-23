Police clear out a migrant camp in central Paris. Activists say it’s a pre-Olympics sweep
By JADE LE DELEY and NICOLAS GARRIGA
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French police have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River. It’s the latest operation in what aid groups call a campaign of “social cleansing” ahead of the Summer Olympics. Around 30 teenage boys and young men from West Africa were awakened by police officers and urged to pack their tents and belongings. The operation came days after police carried out a large-scale eviction at France’s biggest squatter camp. Such evictions happen every spring. But aid groups say these efforts are intensifying ahead of the Olympics. Paris police say the operation was carried out for security reasons.