74-year-old Ohio woman charged in armed robbery of credit union was scam victim, family says

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Relatives say a 74-year-old woman charged in the armed robbery of a credit union in Ohio last week is a victim of an online scam who may have been trying to solve her financial problems. Ann Mayers, who had no previous run-ins with the law, faces counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm and tampering with evidence stemming from Friday’s robbery in Fairfield Township, north of Cincinnati. She remains jailed on $100,000 bond pending an initial court appearance and court records don’t list an attorney for her. Mayers was arrested at her Hamilton home shortly after the robbery. Fairfield police say officers found a handgun in her car that they think was used in the robbery.

