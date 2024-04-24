A Greek lawmaker faces criminal charges following a brawl in parliament

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliamentary speaker says he will seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate. The member of parliament hasn’t been named. The lawmaker was suspended for 15 days after the fight that occurred just outside the debate chamber on Wednesday. It was witnessed by several colleagues. The brawl occurred hours before Greece’s Supreme Court is due to publish a list of political parties that will fulfil the requirements to field candidates in the June 9 European Parliament election. The court will consider a petition to exclude the far-right Spartans party.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.