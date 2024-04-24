Attempt to expedite ethics probe of Minnesota state senator charged with burglary fails on tie vote
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Republican attempt to expedite an ethics investigation of a Democratic Minnesota state senator who’s facing a felony burglary charge has failed on a tie vote. Sen. Nicole Mitchell was absent Wednesday as the Senate reconvened for the first time since her arrest early Monday at her estranged stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes. Mitchell’s arrest has already complicated the remainder of Minnesota’s legislative session because Senate Democrats hold a mere one-seat majority, making her vote critical for passing disputed legislation. But Democratic Majority Leader Erin Murphy says Mitchell will be allowed to vote remotely.