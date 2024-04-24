Biden just signed a bill that could ban TikTok. His campaign plans to stay on the app anyway

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s signing of legislation that could ban TikTok in the U.S. runs counter to his campaign’s embrace of the platform and outreach to influencers. The president is also facing criticism from some avid users of the app, which researchers have found is a primary news source for a third of Americans under 30. “There’s a core hypocrisy to the Biden administration supporting the TikTok ban while at the same time using TikTok for his campaign purposes,” said Kahlil Greene, known on TikTok as the “Gen Z Historian.” Biden’s campaign doesn’t see a contradiction between policy and that leaving the influential app “would be silly.” It also doesn’t think the issue will hurt its standing much with young voters.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

