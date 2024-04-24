Biden meets 4-year-old Abigail Edan, an American who was held hostage by Hamas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has met at the White House with Abigail Edan, the 4-year-old American girl who was held hostage in Gaza for several weeks at the start of Israel’s war with Hamas. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan says Wednesday’s meeting was “a reminder of the work still to do” to win the release of dozens of people who were taken captive by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and still believed to be in captivity. Abigail was taken hostage after her parents were killed in the attack. She was the first U.S. hostage freed by Hamas as part of a deal struck with Israel early in the war.

