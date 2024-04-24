Cisco Systems joins Microsoft, IBM in Vatican pledge to ensure ethical use and development of AI

ROME (AP) — Tech giant Cisco Systems has joined Microsoft and IBM in signing onto a Vatican-sponsored pledge to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically. The Cisco Systems chief executive signed the document Wednesday and met privately with Pope Francis. The pledge emphasizes that AI systems must be designed, used and regulated to serve and protect the dignity of all human beings, without discrimination, and their environments. It highlights principles of transparency, inclusion, responsibility, impartiality and security as necessary to guide all AI developments. Microsoft and IBM were among the first to sign on. The pope seeks an international treaty on the issue.

