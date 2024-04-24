Climate change is bringing malaria to new areas. In Africa, it never left

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — When cases of locally transmitted malaria were found in the United States last year, it was a reminder that climate change is reviving or migrating the threat of some diseases. But across the African continent malaria has never left, killing or sickening millions of people. Cases of resistance to antimalarial drugs and insecticides are increasing. Funding by governments and donors for innovation is slowing. And living conditions play a role, with crowded neighborhoods, stagnant water, poor sanitation and lack of access to treatment and prevention materials. For World Malaria Day on Thursday, here is what you need to know.

By DAN IKPOYI and FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press

