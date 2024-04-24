Complex stories of migration are among the finalists for the Women’s Prize for Fiction

LONDON (AP) — Novels that tell complex and surprising stories of migration are among six finalists for the 2024 Women’s Prize for Fiction. U.S.-French writer Aube Rey Lescure’s “River East, River West” looks at Americans in China, while British author Isabella Hammad’s “Enter Ghost” charts a woman’s return to her Palestinian homeland. The shortlist was announced Wednesday for the 30,000 pound ($37,000) award. It includes two Irish writers: Claire Kilroy for “Soldier, Sailor,” and Anne Enright for “The Wren, The Wren.” Australia’s Kate Grenville is nominated for historical adventure “Restless Dolly Maunder” and U.S. writer V. V. Ganeshananthan for “Brotherless Night.” The prize is open to female English-language writers from any country. The winner will be announced on June 13.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.