Connecticut Senate passes wide-ranging bill to regulate AI. But its fate remains uncertain

HARTFORD (AP) — The Connecticut Senate has passed one of the first major legislative proposals in the U.S. to rein in bias in artificial intelligence decision-making and protect people from harm. But despite Wednesday’s 24-12 vote, it’s unclear whether the legislation will ultimately become law. There remains concern among Republicans and some top Democrats, including Gov Ned Lamont, the bill might stifle innovation, become a burden for small businesses and make the state an outlier. The bill, which aims to protect people from AI bias in decision-making and deep-fake pornography, stems from the work of two Connecticut task forces and a bipartisan group of lawmakers from other states.

