Family of man killed when Chicago police fired 96 times during traffic stop file wrongful death suit

CHICAGO (AP) — The family of a Chicago man killed when plainclothes police officers fired their guns nearly 100 times during a traffic stop has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The 81-page federal complaint filed Wednesday alleges the officers violated multiple laws and police department policies during the March 21 stop that killed 26-year-old Dexter Reed. It also alleges that officers did not have cause to stop Reed, used aggressive tactics and unnecessarily escalated the situation. A police oversight agency has said Reed fired first. Officers then fired 96 shots over 41 seconds. Reed’s family is seeking a jury trial and unspecified monetary damages. Chicago police have declined comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.