Jury urged to convict former Colorado deputy of murder in Christian Glass shooting

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors urged jurors to convict a former Colorado sheriff’s deputy of murder and other charges in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in distress. The 2022 death of Christian Glass in a small mountain community drew national attention and prompted calls for police reforms focused on crisis intervention. In closing arguments, prosecutors said Wednesday the deputy needlessly escalated a standoff with Glass. The defense argues that the deputy, Andrew Buen, was trying to protect another officer when he fired at Glass. Glass’ parents won a $19 million settlement last year that called for crisis intervention training for Colorado law enforcement.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.