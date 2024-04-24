Oil sprays from an ANA flight carrying 213 people as it lands in northern Japan; no one is injured

TOKYO (AP) — Airline officials say oil sprayed from an All Nippon Airways plane as it landed in northern Japan, but none of the 213 people on board was injured. They say the nonflammable oil from a control system evaporated as it contacted a hot engine, giving the appearance of smoke. The ANA officials say the leakage on Wednesday did not jeopardize the safety of those on board. Its cause is being investigated. ANA flight 71 landed safely and was later towed to the arrival terminal. All passengers and crew disembarked safely. The Chitose city fire department says it mobilized six fire engines and an ambulance.

