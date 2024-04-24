Polish foreign minister will lay out his government’s vision at historic moment with war in Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski is to give a speech to parliament in which he will lay out his government’s vision at a historically crucial moment with war across the border in Ukraine. His office is billing it as a major speech in which Sikorski will define the country’s direction and make the case for Polish leadership in Europe with growing fears that Russian aggression will not stop in Ukraine. Sikorski’s speech Thursday is aimed at the world as well as the domestic audience in the nation of 38 million. The member of NATO and the European Union shares borders not just with Ukraine but also with Russia and autocratic Belarus.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.