Publishing spinoff of ‘Wednesday’ has everything from tarot cards to ‘Woeful Waffles’

NEW YORK (AP) — Penguin Random House is teaming with Amazon MGM Studios on a series of books based on “Wednesday,” the Emmy-winning Netflix hit about young Wednesday Addams of Addams Family fame. The publisher announced Wednesday — of course — that the series will debut this summer. Upcoming releases include an all-ages coloring book, a young adult novelization of the show’s first season and a Wednesday Addams cookbook, which includes the recipe for the pitch-black “Wednesday’s Woeful Waffles.” “Wednesday” premiered in 2022 with Jenny Ortega in the title role and soon became one of Netflix’s most popular English-language programs,

