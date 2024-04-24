Sister of Mississippi man who died after police pulled him from car rejects lawsuit settlement

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A woman who sued Mississippi’s capital city over the death of her brother is rejecting a settlement after officials publicly disclosed how much the city would pay his survivors. George Robinson died in January 2019, days after three Jackson police officers pulled him from a car while searching for a murder suspect. The Jackson City Council on Tuesday approved the payment of $17,786 to settle the lawsuit filed by Robinson’s relatives. Dennis Sweet III is the attorney for Robinson’s sister, Bettersten Wade. Sweet says Wednesday that the city violated a confidentiality agreement, so Wade will continue to sue Jackson. The family reached a separate settlement with an ambulance company.

