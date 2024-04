TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s public broadcaster says smoke was seen coming from an All Nippon Airways plane as it landed safely at Shin Chitose airport in northern Japan. NHK television says the ANA flight was carrying about 200 people, and no injuries were reported when it landed Wednesday. It says the smoke, coming from the wing area, subsided when the engines stopped.

