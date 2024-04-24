The EU will probe whether China is unfairly denying companies access to its medical devices market

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union says it will investigate whether China is using unfair methods to deprive companies in Europe of access to its market for medical devices. The European Commission probe is the latest attempt to help European companies gain equal access to China’s vast markets. The commission says thousands of companies across Europe might be effected. Should it fail to resolve the issue, Brussels could restrict the access of Chinese buyers, goods and services to the EU market. China says the probe smacks of market protectionism.

