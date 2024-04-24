Top Russian military official appears in court on bribery charges
By The Associated Press
A top Russian military official arrested on suspicion of accepting a bribe has been sent to pre-trial detention after appearing before a court in central Moscow. Timur Ivanov, 48, is one of Russia’s 12 deputy defense ministers. He was arrested Tuesday evening, Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement. They gave no further information, apart from specifying that Ivanov is suspected of taking an especially large bribe. That is a criminal offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Investigators told Moscow’s Basmany court Wednesday that Ivanov had conspired with third parties relating to the award of building contracts.