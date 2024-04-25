Biden celebrates computer chip factories, pitching voters on American ‘comeback’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden has arrived in New York state to celebrate a tech company’s plans to build a campus of computer chip factories made possible in part with government support. The initial phase of the Micron Technology project would open the first plant in 2028 and the second plant in 2029, with more time expected for the next two factories to be completed. The Democratic president has a great economic story to tell voters a decade from now — less so in 2024. Staring down a rematch with Republican Donald Trump, Biden is asking voters to believe in a vision for the U.S. economy that’s still largely a promise.

By AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK Associated Press

