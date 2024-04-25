Electric cars and digital connectivity dominate at Beijing auto show

BEIJING (AP) — Global automakers and EV startups are unveiling new models and concept cars at China’s largest auto show, with a focus on the nation’s transformation into a major market and production base for digitally connected, new-energy vehicles. Toyota and Nissan both announced tie-ups with major Chinese technology companies as they try to meet customer demand in China for AI-enabled online connectivity in cars. Electric vehicles accounted for about a quarter of all auto sales in China last year. Hybrids, which have trailed EVs, are expected to be a growing segment going forward.

