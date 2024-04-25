Fire burns a restaurant and hotel in eastern India, killing 6 and injuring 20

PATNA, India (AP) — A major fire that engulfed a restaurant and hotel in eastern India killed at least six people and injured 20. The fire began when a cooking gas cylinder exploded while diners were eating in the restaurant, and it soon spread into an adjacent hotel in Patna, the capital of Bihar state, said fire officer Satya Prakash. The hotel is in a congested area next to Patna’s railroad station. Several vehicles parked at the hotel were gutted, Prakash said. Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

