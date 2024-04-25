Skip to Content
Local Palm Springs Police Chief Andrew Mills jumps into action while witnessing an attempted robbery while off duty.

Palm Springs Police Department Police Chief Andrew Mills jumped into action when a man attempted to rob a local Starbucks. Mills was off duty at the time of the incident. In an episode of the Departments Behind the Badge series, they explain that the man was getting aggressive and posed a threat to the off-duty officer and people who were at Starbucks.

The man was arrested and charged with attempted robbery and elder abuse. Even though this occurred at the Starbucks reserve on Palm Canyon Drive on January 26th, Mills urges everyone in the Coachella Valley to be proactive against crime.

Chief Andrew Mills's call to action to the community:

"First thing is to recognize that all of us need to get involved whether you're a good witness or you're taking direct action, we all can get involved. Second thing is California's for safer community act is coming out in the next November ballot. consider voting for that if that's what you choose to do."

