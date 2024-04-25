Trading Trump: Truth Social’s first month of trading has sent investors on a ride
By MARTHA MENDOZA
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — With Donald Trump facing dozens of federal criminal charges and hundreds of millions in legal expenses, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. went public on the Nasdaq exchange March 26. Its performance has confounded analysts. It’s gone up and down and defied Wall Street expectations. That is, in part, because it is closely tied to a man who has spent decades defying expectations. Trump Media runs the social media platform Truth Social, which Trump created after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Trump’s supporters have embraced a chance to invest in a piece of him.