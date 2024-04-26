15-year-old girl reported missing in Desert Hot Springs

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl missing in Desert Hot Springs.

Alaysha Moore walked away from a hotel in Desert Hot Springs located at 14500 Palm Drive early Friday morning, police said.

She is not from this area.

Moore is described as an African American Female, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing around 130 pounds, with blond hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray or black hoodie, pink purple, black pajama pants, and blue crocs.

If you have any more information, you are urged to contact Officer Bailey at gbailey@dhspd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.