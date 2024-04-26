A ban in Kansas on gender-affirming care also would bar advocacy for kids’ social transitions

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposed ban in Kansas on gender-affirming care for minors also would bar state employees from promoting it or even children’s social transitioning. Teachers and social workers who support LGBTQ+ rights worry that they will be disciplined or fired for helping kids who are exploring their gender identities. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the proposed ban, and top Republicans anticipated Friday that the GOP-controlled Legislature will attempt to override her action before lawmakers adjourn for the year Tuesday. Supporters said the ban being singled out now for criticism would ensure that a ban can be enforced. But critics contend that it is so broadly written that it is not clear how it applies.

