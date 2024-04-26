Former sheriff’s deputy convicted of misdemeanor in shooting death of Christian Glass

DENVER (AP) — A former Colorado sheriff’s deputy has been convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in distress who had called 911 after his car got stuck in a small mountain community. Andrew Buen was also charged with second-degree murder and official misconduct in the 2022 death of Christian Glass, which drew national attention and prompted calls for police reform focused on crisis intervention. But jurors could not reach a verdict on those charges and only found him guilty of reckless endangerment on Friday. The defense says Buen acted to defend another officer, making the shooting legally justified.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.