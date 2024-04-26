Indio businesses gear up for Stagecoach

Stagecoach crowds are moving into the desert and the final weekend of festival season is still managing to help the bottomline of some nearby businesses.

We spoke to business owners just ten minutes from the Empire Polo Grounds that are hosting celebrations ahead of Stagecoach.

From the best boots, to cowboy hats, the wardrobe’s been wrangled in anticipation of one of the biggest country music festivals.

Rancho Mirage resident, Jodi Sward said she loved Jackalope Ranch and their pre-Stagecoach party, "I get to meet up with some friends, have some good food, a good time, and just get ready for Stagecoach."

It’s not just the headliners bringing out the crowds.

Restaurants, hotels and bars including the Jackalope Ranch are offering their own attractions this festival season.

"The Big 106 has always hosted a great pre-party day before Stagecoach," said Big 106 morning host, Tommy C. "It's so great to bring it back to see this tremendous crowd back again."

It was a picturesque evening, featuring clydesdales, musical performances, sunset sing-a-longs and plenty of barbecue.

It was such a large celebration, it called for additional staffing.

"They get lots of overtime," said Jackalope Ranch General Manager, Charlie Christovulelis.

"We had about 30 people for the restaurant part, we had eight security, five valet people. So we're adding to the economy another 45, 50 jobs."

The festival buzz even reaching the airwaves.

"Lots of local businesses will bring us out and we do a lot of promotional giveaways. And I'm telling you, it draws tons of people because everybody wants to get to that festival," added Tommy C.

Tommy added that his phone lines stay busier this time of year as well, "We do a lot of on-air giveaways. So every day we're getting new listeners, new callers. It's really a great time."

And the country fandom doesn’t stop there, just ten minutes from the Empire Polo Grounds Neil's Lounge debuted a mural of former Stagecoach Headliner, Toby Keith

"It was a great response for the mural, for the business, also for the community Indio," said Neil's Lounge general manager, Josh Rush.

Again, Stagecoach is set to kick off Friday and the city of Indio has also added an additional road closure in the morning hours.

You can find more information on city road closures HERE.

