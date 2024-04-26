Orca calf swims out of Canadian lagoon where it had been trapped more than a month

ZEBALLOS, British Columbia (AP) — Officials in Canada say a young killer whale that was trapped for more than a month in a lagoon on Vancouver Island has gotten past a bottleneck at high tide, reaching an inlet that could take it to the open sea. The Ehattesaht and Nuchatlaht First Nations says in a statement that a team monitoring the 2-year-old calf saw it swim past the area where its mother had died, pass under a bridge and head down the inlet “all on her own” early Friday. The young orca still must leave the Little Espinosa Inlet to reach open ocean. The calf had been stuck in the tidal lagoon since March 23, when its pregnant mother became trapped at low tide and died on a rocky beach.

