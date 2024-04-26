Paramedic who injected Elijah McClain with ketamine before his death avoids prison

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has sentenced a former paramedic to probation in the death of Elijah McClain. Jeremy Cooper faced up to three years in prison during his Friday sentencing after administering a dose of the sedative ketamine to McClain. The 23-year-old Black man had been stopped by police as he was walking down the street in 2019. The sentencing caps a series of trials that resulted in the convictions of a police officer and two paramedics. Experts say the convictions would have been unheard of before 2020 protests over racist policing. But McClain’s mother says her son has yet to get justice.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

