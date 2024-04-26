Skip to Content
Scotland’s under-pressure leader insists he won’t resign before crunch confidence vote next week

By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader has insisted that he won’t be resigning amid the fallout of his decision to pull the plug on a three-year power-sharing agreement that has made his Scottish National Party a minority government. First Minister Humza Yousaf said Friday that he “absolutely” will fight a no-confidence vote that has been tabled against him.  A defeat could set off a chain of events that leads to Yousaf stepping down and a potential early election in Scotland. Yousaf may have to rely on the vote of a lawmaker who left the party last October.

