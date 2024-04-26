South Korean police raid office of incoming head of doctors’ group over protracted strikes

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police have searched the office of the hard-line incoming leader of a doctors association and confiscated his mobile phone. He faces an accusation that he incited the protracted walkouts by thousands of medical interns and residents. The office of Lim Hyun-taek, who is to be inaugurated as head of the Korean Medical Association next week, called the raid politically motivated and questioned whether the government is sincere about its offer for dialogue to end the strikes. Police said they sent officers to Lim’s office in Seoul and residence in the southern city of Asan on Friday to confiscate his mobile phone and other unspecified materials.

