Tornado tears through Nebraska, causing severe damage in Omaha suburbs
By JOSH FUNK and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH
Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A tornado has plowed through suburban Omaha, Nebraska, demolishing homes and businesses as the twister tore for miles along farmland and into subdivisions. It wasn’t yet clear Friday afternoon if anyone was injured or killed in the storm. Multiple tornadoes were reported in Nebraska but the most destructive storm moved from a largely rural area into suburbs northwest of Omaha, a city of 485,000 people. Photos from social media showed damaged homes and shredded trees.