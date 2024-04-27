British troops may be tasked with delivering Gaza aid, BBC report says

LONDON (AP) — The BBC is reporting that British troops may be tasked with delivering aid to Gaza from an offshore pier now under construction by the U.S. military. U.K. government officials declined to comment on the report Saturday. According to the BBC, the British government is considering deploying troops to drive the trucks that will carry aid from the pier along a floating causeway to the shore. A senior U.S. military official said Thursday that there would be no American “boots on the ground” and another nation would provide the personnel to drive the delivery trucks to the shore.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.