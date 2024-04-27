Chants of ‘shame on you’ greet guests arriving for the annual White House correspondents’ dinner
By FARNOUSH AMIRI and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver an election-year roast before a crowd of journalists, celebrities and politicians. The president’s scheduled appearance at the White House correspondents’ dinner comes against the backdrop of protests over his handling of the Israel-Hamas war. With protesters gathering outside the hotel where the dinner is taking place, any effort by Biden to make light of Washington’s foibles and the pitfalls of the presidential campaign will have to be balanced against concerns over the war and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the perils for journalists. Many of the protests outside the dinner targeted news media. Ralliers cried “Shame on you!” as guests for the glitzy event hurried past.