It’s 30 years since apartheid ended. South Africa’s celebrations are set against growing discontent

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — South Africa has marked 30 years since the end of apartheid with a ceremony in the capital. But any sense of celebration on the momentous anniversary was set against a growing discontent with the current government. President Cyril Ramaphosa presided over Saturday’s gathering in the gardens of the government buildings in Pretoria as head of state and the leader of the ANC party that has been in power ever since the first democratic election of April 27, 1994. This Freedom Day holiday fell amid waning popularity for the ANC that could see the party credited with freeing South Africans from apartheid lose its majority in another national election next month.

By NQOBILE NTSHANGASE and GERALD IMRAY Associated Press

