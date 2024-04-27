Riverside County Sheriff’s Department brings attention to new stop signs in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department wants to alert drivers in Coachella of new stop signs they say are causing some issue.

RSO's Thermal Station released the following images of the stop signs in question. They were recently installed at Avenue 51 and Mecca Avenue near Bagdouma Park.

The department says multiple accidents have occurred in the area due to drivers not coming to a complete stop.

They are urging the public to be more cautious of the new stop.

