Teen accidentally kills his younger brother with a gun found in an alley

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Florida boy told police that he accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old brother after finding a gun in an alley near their home. St. Petersburg police say they responded to the family’s home Friday afternoon and found Amir Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. The boy died at the scene. Police say students had the day off from school on Friday, and Amir was home with his older brother and sister. Amir’s brother told investigators he found the gun and that no one else in the family knew he had it. The weapon was reported stolen on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

