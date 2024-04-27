Utah GOP nominates Lyman for governor’s race, but incumbent Cox still seen as primary favorite

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — State Rep. Phil Lyman has been selected as the Utah Republican Party’s gubernatorial nominee. Political observers say incumbent Gov. Spencer Cox remains the likely favorite in the upcoming primary, however. Lyman is a former county commissioner turned legislator who is best known for organizing an illegal ATV ride in 2014 in protest of a federal land decision. As a hardline conservative, he appealed to convention delegates who also tend to skew farther right. But Utah GOP voters generally prefer moderates in statewide elections. That’s why the more moderate Cox is seen as well positioned for the June 25 primary. He has gathered enough signatures to qualify for that ballot.

