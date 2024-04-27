Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim downing US Reaper drone, release footage showing wreckage of aircraft

JERUSALEM (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed shooting down another of the U.S. military’s MQ-9 Reaper drones. They aired footage Saturday of parts that corresponded to known pieces of the unmanned aircraft. The Houthis said they shot down the Predator with a surface-to-air missile. The U.S. military acknowledged to The Associated Press that “a U.S. Air Force MQ-9 drone crashed in Yemen.” It said an investigation is underway. The rebels have launched a renewed series of assaults this week after a relative lull in their pressure campaign over the Israel-Hamas war. The Houthis described the downing as happening Thursday over their stronghold in the country’s Saada province.

