More than a dozen military families in Hawaii spark trial over 2021 jet fuel leak that tainted water

HONOLULU (AP) — A trial for a mass environmental injury case is starting more than two years after a U.S. military fuel tank facility under ground poisoned thousands of people when it leaked jet fuel into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water. The 17 plaintiffs represent more than 7,500 others, including service members. Lawyers for the plaintiffs argue Navy officials knew there was fuel in the water and failed to warn people not to drink it, even while telling residents the water was safe. Attorneys for the U.S. government dispute whether the plaintiffs were exposed to jet fuel at levels high enough to cause their alleged health issues.

