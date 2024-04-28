Scotland’s leader faces a week of high-stakes talks to keep his job after the coalition’s collapse

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader is facing a week of high-stakes talks to save his job and re-energize the country’s independence movement after he torpedoed a coalition with the Green Party by ditching a target for fighting climate change. First Minister Humza Yousaf, whose Scottish National Party has been weakened by a campaign finance scandal and divisions over transgender rights, may have to offer concessions to a breakaway nationalist party with just one seat in the Scottish parliament if he is to stave off early elections. The turmoil will culminate later this week when Scottish lawmakers vote on motions of no confidence in Yousaf and his government.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.