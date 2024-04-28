Tornadoes kill 3 in Oklahoma as governor issues state of emergency for 12 counties amid storm damage

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) — Three people are dead in Oklahoma after tornadoes swept through the state, leveling buildings and knocking out power for tens of thousands of residents. Hughes County Emergency Medical Services says one of the deceased was a child and that four other people were injured. Dozens of reported tornadoes have wreaked havoc in the nation’s midsection since Friday. There are flood watches and warnings in effect Sunday for Oklahoma and five other states. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency in 12 counties.

