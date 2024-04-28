Ukraine’s army chief reports tactical retreat in the east, and warns of front-line pressure
By SUSIE BLANN
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s army chief says his troops have been forced to retreat from three villages in the country’s embattled east. Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi warned of a worsening battlefield situation as Ukrainian forces wait for much-needed arms from a huge U.S. aid package to reach combat zones. Syrskyi reported Sunday that Russian forces continue to attack “along the entire front line” of more than 1,000 kilometres or 620 miles. Pitched battles are raging west of Avdiivka. That’s the eastern city Russia took in February. A Washington-based think tank late predicted late Saturday that Russian troops would likely grind out more gains in the coming weeks as ammunition shortages hobble Ukraine’s defense efforts.