What to stream this week: Dua Lipa, Seinfeld’s ‘Unfrosted’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘Welcome to Wrexham’

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include the return of “Hacks” on Max and the new Jerry Seinfeld movie “Unfrosted” on Netflix. Get ready to dance when Dua Lipa’s new album arrives on Friday fans of the classic VH1 series “Behind the Music,” get ready for new episodes. The first one, focusing on Bell Biv DeVoe, arrives Wednesday on Paramount+. The popular soccer docu-series “Welcome to Wrexham” returns for its third season this week on FX and Hulu. For political junkies, the upcoming U.S. presidential election means the return of the game The Political Machine, which lets you gameplay as real candidates or make your own. Visit apnews.com/entertainment for more on this week’s releases.

