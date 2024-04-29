5 former officials are convicted over Greece’s deadliest wildfire but are freed after being fined
By DEREK GATOPOULOS and COSTAS KANTOURIS
Associated Press
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court has convicted five former firefighting and disaster response officials over the deadliest wildfire in the country’s history, with more than 100 people killed outside the capital. But some survivors are outraged that they have been fined and let go. The 2018 fire swept through a seaside town east of Athens. Many residents and vacationers were trapped in their cars and killed as they tried to escape. One man whose son and wife suffered severe injuries says he feels abandoned by the state.