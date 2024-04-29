At least 45 people die in western Kenya after a dam collapses following heavy rains

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s Interior Ministry says at least 45 people have died and dozens are missing after a dam collapsed following heavy rains. The Old Kijabe Dam, located west of Nairobi in the Great Rift Valley region that is prone to flash floods, collapsed Monday and water spilled downstream, carrying with it mud, rocks and uprooted trees. Vehicles were entangled in the debris on one of Kenya’s busiest highways and paramedics treated the injured. Ongoing rains in Kenya have caused flooding that has already killed nearly 100 people and postponed the opening of schools.

