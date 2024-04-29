Ecuador files complaint against Mexico at top UN court in spat over embassy raid

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador has filed a complaint at the top U.N. court over what it called Mexico’s illegal decision to grant political asylum to a former Ecuadorian vice president, which led to Ecuador’s highly criticized raid on the Mexican Embassy earlier this month. The Ecuadorian complaint at the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands intensifies a high-profile diplomatic quarrel with Mexico, which has filed its own complaint with the panel alleging that Ecuador’s highly unusual April 5 raid to arrest Jorge Glas was illegal. Ecuador’s counterclaim is that Glas was a fugitive wanted on corruption convictions and not for political reasons, and that therefore he was not eligible for Mexico’s diplomatic protection.

