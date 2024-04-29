French police remove pro-Palestinian students from the courtyard of Sorbonne university in Paris

PARIS (AP) — French police have removed dozens of students from the Sorbonne university after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied the main courtyard of the elite institution in Paris. About 50 protesters set up tents at midday Monday at the elite university’s courtyard in support of the Palestinians echoing similar encampments and solidarity demonstrations on campuses in the United States. About 100 demonstrators then took part in the protest near the prestigious university, waving a giant Palestinian flag and chanting slogans in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Last week protests broke out at another elite university in the French capital, the Paris Institute of Political Studies, known as Sciences Po.

By JEFFREY SCHAEFFER and OLEG CETINIC Associated Press

