GOP lawmakers in Kansas are moving to override the veto of a ban on gender care for minors

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators are moving to enact a ban in Kansas on gender-affirming care for minors and bar state employees from advocating social transitioning for transgender youth. The GOP-supermajority Kansas House is expected to vote Monday on overriding Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto only hours after the Senate did on a vote that gave supporters exactly the required two-thirds margin. LGBTQ+ rights advocates raised questions about whether the provision against promoting social transitioning might apply to public school teachers who show empathy for transgender students. Supporters of the bill say they are protecting children despite the opposition of major medical groups. Twenty-four other states ban or restrict such care.

